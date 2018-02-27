MSCD teachers heading to Harvard University Graduate School of Education

Seven teachers from Muscogee County are headed to Harvard University.

The teachers were selected as Harvard Fellows by the Muscogee Education Excellence Foundation (MEEF). The group of educators will go to Harvard University Graduate School of Education in July to learn different skills to bring back and teach students in Muscogee County.

“This provides our best teachers the opportunity and this is just tremendous for our teachers. We have great talented teachers and this will help them grow stronger in their field,” says David Lewis, the Muscogee County School District’s superintendent.

Since 2012, MEEF has sent 47 teachers to Harvard and the total will be 54 teachers after this year’s group. MEEF has invested $288,000 in this program.

The school district greatly appreciates this opportunity.

