Double Churches Elementary teacher takes extreme measures to combat flu in viral video

Getting the flu vaccine and washing your hands frequently are among the many safety tips that were given during the peak of flu season.

However, a teacher in Muscogee County came up with his own safe and quite hilarious way to reduce the spread of the flu. Dr. Crouch who teaches fifth grade at Double Churches Elementary School in Columbus was fully guarded when he collected his students’ classwork.

With help from one of his students, Crouch collected papers wearing rubber gloves, and a mask. His helper poured hand sanitizer before each paper was collected.

It was a sight to see, but his students and viewers alike seemed to get a kick out of it. A video of Crouch collecting papers was posted to social media and has received over 18 million views.

Crouch says the idea was based on the amount of effort put into not touching things from students who were sick. “We all have had to touch something from someone who was sick and immediately you want to wash your hands just in case,” commented Crouch.

He says students pushed him to make the video with the mask on before class was dismissed.

“I never anticipated this many people would relate but it has been really fun watching people laugh and enjoy something that was created in our classroom,” Crouch mentions.

