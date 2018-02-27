MCSD reviews rezoning plans

The Muscogee County School District presented a draft proposal Tuesday night after reviewing concerns with student enrollment, building capacities, and the construction of the new Spencer High School.

Tuesday night’s meeting focused on zoning changes for neighborhoods filling Dorothy Heights Elementary School, St. Mary’s Magnet Academy, Double Churches Elementary, North Columbus Elementary, and Spencer High School.

The proposal outlined which schools and neighborhoods would be impacted, potential shifts in enrollment, and provisions for specific groups of students.

In preparation of final recommendations to be presented during the board’s voting session in March, the district will host several public forums for the stakeholders who could be affected by the proposed rezoning plans.

The forums will provide opportunities for parents, students, and community participants to review current plans, ask questions, and give feedback on district leadership in advance of the voting session.

The next forum will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Double Churches Elementary.

