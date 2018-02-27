Columbus group raises enough funds to restore the historic Claflin School

Years of fundraising for Friends of Historic Claflin in Columbus have paid off.

The group announced Tuesday that is has raised the money needed to restore the Claflin School.

Reverend Richard Jessie who’s leading the effort says the building will be converted into a site for affordable housing as well as historic and educational uses. The original funding campaign had a goal to raise $10 million.

Claflin School was built in 1868 as was the first school for black children in Columbus.

