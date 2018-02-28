Columbus Tech hosts annual trivia contest to raise funds for programs

Columbus Technical College hosted a night of fun to help raise money for two of its programs.

The 13th annual Trivia Bee was held Tuesday as a fundraiser for the adult basic literacy and kindergarten readiness programs. The programs help adults become self-sufficient and prepare children to build their vocabulary level to get them ready for school.

Participants wore costumes and used their brains to partake in the Trivia Bee.

"Nobody just says ‘I don't want to learn to read or I don't want to know this.’ This is something that happens very early in our lives. Now it’s time that we help them move forward," says Barbara Moushon, the director of literacy alliance and certified literate community program at Columbus Tech.

The two programs are among the school’s most expensive programs. The Trivia Bee is the only fundraiser that does not receive grants to help support.

People from all over the community came out in teams and won different awards based on their costumes and in the trivia contest itself.

