Driver involved in fatal Steam Mill Rd. crash Id’ed

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbus Police Department) (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in January’s fatal Steam Mill Rd. crash.

The crash killed 31-year-old Claudia Johnson and injured six others, two of whom are still hospitalized.

 The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Raheem McClam.

The Columbus Police Department Motor Squad has issued multiple warrants for his arrest including:

  •  Homicide in the first-degree
  • Two counts of serious injury
  • One count of reckless driving
  • One count of speeding (84/35 MPH)
  • Other smaller offenses

Anyone with information on this case or anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

