Driver involved in fatal Steam Mill Rd. crash Id’ed

Columbus police are searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in January’s fatal Steam Mill Rd. crash.

The crash killed 31-year-old Claudia Johnson and injured six others, two of whom are still hospitalized.

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Raheem McClam.

The Columbus Police Department Motor Squad has issued multiple warrants for his arrest including:

Homicide in the first-degree

Two counts of serious injury

One count of reckless driving

One count of speeding (84/35 MPH)

Other smaller offenses

Anyone with information on this case or anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

