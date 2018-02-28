FIRST TO ALERT: Today's weather radio event in Opelika has changed LOCATIONS. Details here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

WEATHER RADIO WEDNESDAY LOCATION CHANGE: If you're planning to visit us today for Weather Radio Wednesday we've changed locations from the Kroger in Opelika to the Pepperell Parkway Walgreens. We'll be there from 10-2 CT!

Today will be a slightly wet day for some as we've had some showers in our northern half of the viewing area and will continue to see light showers through the afternoon. The coverage stays below 30% so some will miss out. Tomorrow, though, we track a line of showers through the area in the afternoon/early evening. Plan for a wet commute home tomorrow. Temperatures both days will be in the 70s.

Cooler air moves in for Friday and the weekend dropping highs into the 60s with overnight lows starting Friday morning in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine is the story for the weekend but going into next week another rain maker moves through on Tuesday increasing rain chances to 50%. Highs next week look to stay in the low 60s.

