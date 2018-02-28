Military Matters: Wounded Warrior competing in athletic trials

It’s amazing what physical exercise can do, not only on the outside of the body, but inside, as well.

We have a great example of how it’s helping a member of the U.S. Air Force in this week’s Military Matters segment.

“I joined the Air Force to follow the family legacy and, honestly, it was something I had always wanted to do,” said Airman Karah Behrend.

She said that she went into surgery for her foot and woke up with reflex sympathetic dystrophy, which causes her autonomic nervous system to constantly malfunction.

She said that a common misconception about the Wounded Warrior Project is that you must be wounded in combat. This, however, is not the case. For Airman Behrend, she got sick rather than being injured during combat.

Airman Behrend is taking part in the Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials, which allows wounded warriors to try all the different sports to see what their bodies will and will not allow them to do.

“It was really good to be able to see what I could do again.”

Airman Behrend is hoping to make the team for the Warrior Games to be held in June at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

