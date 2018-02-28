18-wheeler hauling chicken catches fire after wreck on I-85

An 18-wheeler hauling frozen chicken was involved in a wreck on I-85 southbound near exit 38.

The wreck left the 18-wheeler in flames, but no injuries have been reported. Exit 38 south is currently blocked.

Some drivers are being diverted to exit 32, but drivers should avoid the area unless necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

