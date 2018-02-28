Chief of Staff who broke 9/11 news to President Bush to speak at Auburn

The man who broke the news that America was under attack to former President George W. Bush is set to speak at Auburn University.

Former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card is known as the person who interrupted an elementary school reading to tell Bush that a second plane had crashed into the World Trade Center back in 2001.

He is set to speak at a lecture hosted by Auburn’s Harbert College of Business Wednesday, Mar. 7.

Card, who served as the Chief of Staff for 5 years, will discuss leadership and his experience in business to those in attendance.

The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 3:30 p.m. CST in Foy Hall Auditorium.

