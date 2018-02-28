Clemency meeting set for 'Stocking Strangler' Carlton Gary

(WTVM) – A clemency meeting has been scheduled for Carlton Gary, known as the “Stocking Strangler.”

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled the meeting for Wednesday, March 14, 2018, to consider clemency for Gary.

The Superior Court of Muscogee County has ordered the execution of Gary for the 1977 Columbus murders of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond, and Kathleen Woodruff.

The Georgia Department of Corrections has scheduled the execution to take place by lethal injection on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

In August of 1986, Gary was convicted in Muscogee County of three counts of malice murder, three counts of rape and three counts of burglary and sentenced to death.

The Georgia Supreme Court denied Gary’s appeal on Dec. 1, 2017, and his motion for reconsideration was denied on Jan. 16, 2018. The United States Supreme Court has denied all previous appeals in the case.

In Georgia, the Parole Board has the sole constitutional authority to grant clemency and commute or reduce a death sentence to life with the possibility of parole or to life without the possibility of parole.

Following the meeting, the board may commute the sentence, issue a stay of up to 90-days, or deny clemency.

