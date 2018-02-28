Hearing rescheduled for Thomas St. murder suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A murder suspect who turned himself into police will have another day in Recorder’s Court to answer to murder charges.

Travis Thomas, 39, was wanted in connection with a deadly February shooting on Thomas Street and Samson Avenue on Feb. 15.

Police are building their case against Thomas, after taking out a murder warrant for his arrest two weeks ago, near the time Darnell Jackson was shot and killed.

In Recorder’s Court, Thomas appeared before Judge Julius Hunter. Thomas’ attorney, who was not present, requested his client’s appearance pushed back to next week.

After Thomas was escorted away from the courtroom, we spoke to Columbus police detectives, who arrived in court ready to present their investigation to Judge Hunter.

A CPD homicide detective said his unit has not yet recorded a statement from Thomas.

Thomas turned himself into police headquarters on Monday.

The detective also said investigators have established a relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Thomas is scheduled to appear back in court next Wednesday at 9 am.

