LaGrange's Relay for Life raising money for a good cause

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange’s Relay for Life Team is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run.

The Fun Run is on The Thread to help raise money for local cancer survivors and their caregivers.

The St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run will take place on March 17th at the beginning of the Granger Park segment on The Thread behind St. Mark’s Episcopal Church near the corner of West Haralson and North Greenwood Streets.

There is a $20 entry fee the day before the event and it will include a t-shirt. The entry fee for the day of the event is $25.

City employees will be able to receive 250 Go365 points if they participate in the run.

To register or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.