2 arrested for drugs during a traffic stop near 13th Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two people were arrested for drugs following a traffic stop near 13th Avenue.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on Talbotton Road near 13th Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Crystal Holman, 32, and 33-year-old Brett King were arrested after police seized the following:

3.9 grams of methamphetamine valued at $390

7 Clonazepam pills, valued at $140

1 gram of heroin, valued at $300

Convert Pepsi bottle, used to store and transport narcotics

9mm handgun magazine

Multiple plastic baggies

Marijuana grinder

Holman was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of heroin

Drug-related objects

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of diazepam

Stop sign violation

King was charged with the following offenses:

Drug-related objects

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of diazepam

