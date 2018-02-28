2 arrested for drugs during a traffic stop near 13th Ave. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2 arrested for drugs during a traffic stop near 13th Ave.

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Muscogee Co. Jail) (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two people were arrested for drugs following a traffic stop near 13th Avenue.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on Talbotton Road near 13th Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Crystal Holman, 32, and 33-year-old Brett King were arrested after police seized the following:

  • 3.9 grams of methamphetamine valued at $390
  • 7 Clonazepam pills, valued at $140
  • 1 gram of heroin, valued at $300
  • Convert Pepsi bottle, used to store and transport narcotics
  • 9mm handgun magazine
  • Multiple plastic baggies
  • Marijuana grinder

Holman was charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession of heroin
  • Drug-related objects
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of diazepam
  • Stop sign violation

King was charged with the following offenses:

  • Drug-related objects
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of diazepam

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly