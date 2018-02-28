EXCLUSIVE: Relatives of Shaw High student threatened on social media speak out

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Shaw High School student arrested for making a social media threat toward another student appeared in court on Wednesday.

The student was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with criminal solicitation.

That accused student appeared before a judge Wednesday morning, and the victim’s relatives, who asked to remain anonymous, also attended court and recalled the situation.

“You always think it happens to someone else but not to you," said one relative.

“We have another one at the same school and we kept her at home not knowing what was going on,” another relative stated. “Not knowing that the threat was to one of our own," explained another person familiar with the incident.”

The individuals interviewed say they’re concerned with the alleged history of the Shaw High school student who made the threats.

Coming up at 5p/4c, News Leader 9’s Chandler Morgan will share new details discovered from the alleged incident and more concerns from the relatives that they want the public to know.

