Columbus man arrested in 'Operation Slumber Party' undercover investigation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was arrested in connection with an undercover investigation that led to the arrest of five people charged with several offenses including sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation, “Operation Slumber Party” was a three-day proactive effort that began on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, out of Camden County, GA.

The arrestees, ranging from 23 to 43 years old, traveled from areas around Camden County with the intent to meet a child for sex.

Over the course of the multi-day operation, investigators had more than 100 exchanges with the suspects on various social media and internet platforms. More than 75 of those were exchanges in which the suspects initiated contact and directed the conversation towards sex.

The following were arrested during this operation:

Kevin Hardy, 32, of Columbus

Charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony

Child molestation

Kenneth Tennison, 23, of Waynesville, GA

Charged with sexual exploitation of children

Brian Gleason, 42, from St. Augustine, FL

Charged with criminal attempt

Enticing minor for indecent purposes

Travis Nicholson, 34, from Ovett, MS

Charged with sexual exploitation of children

Possession of methamphetamine

Arvy Peters Jr., 43, from Brunswick, GA

Charged with sexual exploitation of children

This investigation was coordinated by the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the United States Naval Criminal Investigation Services, Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children, GBI's Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, Columbus Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.

