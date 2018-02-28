Columbus man arrested in 'Operation Slumber Party' undercover investigation

New bills proposed in Georgia could be bringing some changes in Columbus.More >>
New bills proposed in Georgia could be bringing some changes in Columbus.More >>
Columbus Police are still searching for who’s responsible for a fatal drive-by shooting.More >>
Columbus Police are still searching for who’s responsible for a fatal drive-by shooting.More >>
Here are the results from Wednesday's play in the AHSAA and GHSA state basketball tournaments:More >>
Here are the results from Wednesday's play in the AHSAA and GHSA state basketball tournaments:More >>
A funeral home in Columbus is showing condolences to the late Reverend Billy Graham and is welcoming the public to join.More >>
A funeral home in Columbus is showing condolences to the late Reverend Billy Graham and is welcoming the public to join.More >>
Eufaula Police performed a drug sting operation and ended a methamphetamine investigation with an arrest.More >>
Eufaula Police performed a drug sting operation and ended a methamphetamine investigation with an arrest.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>