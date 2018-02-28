Alabama reports largest annual unemployment rate drops in the nation

(WTVM) – Alabama's Department of Labor announced the state has the largest annual average rate drop in the nation for unemployment.

The state of Alabama is releasing new information about their steadily dropping unemployment rate.

Alabama experienced the largest over the year drop o annual averages as announced by Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on Wednesday.

Alabama’s annual average unemployment rate for 2017 was 4.4%, down from 2016’s average rate of 5.9%. Alabama was followed by Wyoming (-1.1 points) and Tennessee (-1.0 point).

“We’ve been working very hard, collaborating with Governor Kay Ivey, other state agencies, county and local governments, and Alabama’s employers to bring down our unemployment rate,” said Washington. “What we are doing is working. Alabamians are working and employers are hiring. We are proud to lead the country in decreasing our unemployment rate.”

Alabama’s current unemployment rate, 3.5% in December 2017 (this is a preliminary figure and is subject to revision), is the lowest on record. January’s unemployment rate is scheduled to be released on March 12.

To see more statistics on unemployment across the nation, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.