Columbus community reacts to Dick's Sporting Goods ending sale of assault-style firearms

Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that they will stop selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.

The company also says it will no longer sell any gun to anyone under the age of 21, regardless of local laws.

This decision coming just weeks after the Florida High School massacre in Parkland, FL, killing 17 people.

With two local stores, the impacts of this decision will be felt across the Chattahoochee Valley.

“I struggle to see the necessity to have that kind of fire-power,” says James Doran.

Doran says he is a frequent shopper of the sporting chain and supports their decision.

“Something like an AR-15 or something similar is unnecessary. I think they make it a little bit too easy to get their hands on that kind of weapon,” says Doran.

But as expected, not everyone is in support of this change, one WTVM viewer saying, “They have every right to sell what they want, it’s their reasoning that’s wrong. Blame the object.”

Another stating, “The gun is not the weapon, the person holding it is..”

Even with the backlash, Edward W. Stack, Chairman and CEO, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. says he hopes this is the beginning of a serious conversation about gun violence in America.

“We think it’s the right move, and whatever happens, we think it’s the right move, it’s the right move to do for these kids, and hope it spurs a conversation,” said Stacks.

There is no word on when this will go into effect.

Dick's banned assault rifles after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown Connecticut, but shortly after, reversed the decision.

They say this time, it is permanent.

