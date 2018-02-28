Funeral home in Columbus honors Rev. Billy Graham with public condolence book

A funeral home in Columbus is showing condolences to the late Reverend Billy Graham and is welcoming the public to join.

For the next week, Striffler-Hamby Mortuary will have a condolence book in its lobby for the public to sign for Graham’s family.

Graham passed away Feb. 21 at the age of 99.

The condolence book will be sent to the family with well wishes from the Columbus area Wednesday.

Striffler-Hamby is inviting everyone in the community to come out to sign the book to show the Graham family how much their patriarch meant to the community and nation.

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary is located at 4701 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA.

