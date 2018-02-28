Man arrested following high-speed chase that ended in Eufaula

A high-speed police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Eufaula Wednesday.

The pursuit started in the Troy Alabama area where Troy officers determined the vehicle was stolen from Tennessee. The chase continued into Clio, Clayton, Louisville, and ended on U.S. Highway 82 in Eufaula.

Eufaula officers surrounded the vehicle and apprehended the suspect after he struck the rear of another passenger before coming to a stop.

The suspect, 50-year-old Stephen Erby, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Attempting to elude

Bringing stolen property into the state

Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury

Criminal mischief

Erby will also face multiple charges from several agencies related to the chase.

One female was taken to Medical Center Barbour to be treated for injuries.

