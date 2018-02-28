GA man arrested in Eufaula drug bust

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula Police performed a drug sting operation and ended a methamphetamine investigation with an arrest.

Deion Henderson, 25, of Georgetown, GA was arrested Wednesday on 2 charges of distributing methamphetamine and 1 charge of trafficking meth.

The product that was transferred and seized during the investigation totaled to 2.5 ounces.

Henderson is now in police custody.

