GA man arrested in Eufaula drug bust

GA man arrested in Eufaula drug bust

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: Eufaula Police Dept.)

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula Police performed a drug sting operation and ended a methamphetamine investigation with an arrest.

Deion Henderson, 25, of Georgetown, GA was arrested Wednesday on 2 charges of distributing methamphetamine and 1 charge of trafficking meth.

The product that was transferred and seized during the investigation totaled to 2.5 ounces.

Henderson is now in police custody.

