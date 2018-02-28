Most Wanted: CPD searches for suspect in fatal drive-by shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Most Wanted: CPD searches for suspect in fatal drive-by shooting on 24th St.

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Roslyn Giles, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus Police are still searching for who’s responsible for a fatal drive-by shooting.

Glen Adipi was killed in the shooting that happened May 8, 2017, in front of an apartment complex on 24th Street.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 11 p.m., they found Adipi laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Cpl. Paul Moody, Adipi died from his injuries approximately 30 minutes later.

A white cross that reads “Rest Easy Glen” is still staked in the ground at the crime scene as a memorial of Adipi’s life.

If you have any information about the crime, please call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-03-01 04:52:01 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • Substitute teacher slapped 6-year-old, mother says

    Substitute teacher slapped 6-year-old, mother says

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-01 05:26:31 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-03-01 06:48:03 GMT

    The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.

    More >>

    The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly