Most Wanted: CPD searches for suspect in fatal drive-by shooting on 24th St.

Columbus Police are still searching for who’s responsible for a fatal drive-by shooting.

Glen Adipi was killed in the shooting that happened May 8, 2017, in front of an apartment complex on 24th Street.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 11 p.m., they found Adipi laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Cpl. Paul Moody, Adipi died from his injuries approximately 30 minutes later.

A white cross that reads “Rest Easy Glen” is still staked in the ground at the crime scene as a memorial of Adipi’s life.

If you have any information about the crime, please call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

