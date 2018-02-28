Wrap up of Wednesday's state basketball tournament action

He was the apple of her eye, but what caused this mother's 12-year-old son to take his life?

He was the apple of her eye, but what caused this mother's 12-year-old son to take his life?

A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)

A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor. (Source: WIS)