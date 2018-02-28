Wrap up of Wednesday's state basketball tournament action - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Wrap up of Wednesday's state basketball tournament action

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Here are the results from Wednesday's play in the AHSAA and GHSA state basketball tournaments:

AHSAA 6A Girls Semifinals

Opelika 39 vs. Ramsay 60

AHSAA 5A Boys Semifinals

Wenonah 73 vs. Eufaula 79

GHSA 4A Boys Quarterfinals
Carver 65 @ St. Pius X 77

GHSA 2A Boys Quarterfinals
Vidalia 84 @ Jordan 49
Thomasville 84 @ Spencer 45

GHSA 1A-Public Boys Quarterfinals
Macon Co. 61 @ Central-Talbotton 72
Manchester 63 @ Wilkinson Co. 67

GHSA 1A-Private Boys Quarterfinals
Brookstone 41 @ Aquinas 66

