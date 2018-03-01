Columbus Regional is now Piedmont Columbus Regional

A celebration ceremony for a major collaboration between two hospitals happened Thursday.

This comes after a merger between Columbus Regional Health and Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta.

The two have finally reached an agreement, which means the name of Columbus Regional Health will officially be changed to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

They are calling this approval a new partnership.

"We've committed 250 million dollars in capital to grow and advance and continue a lot of the great work that's being down here," Kevin Brown said, president and CEO of Piedmont.

Piedmont will have access to Midtown Medical Center, Northside Medical Center, the John B. Amos Cancer Center, My-Urgent Care and multiple physician practices.

“We are excited about the many possibilities and new opportunities the partnership with Piedmont will bring to our patients, our employees, our medical staff partners and our community as a whole," Scott Hill said, CEO of Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The Atlanta-based non-profit serves two million patients across Georgia with eight hospitals and 21 urgent care centers.

"It was a two-way decision. Columbus Regional went through a process of selecting a partner and we were a partner that was very interested in joining Columbus Regional," Brown said.

Columbus Regional Health's CEO, Scott Hill, says they have been searching for the right partner since last year and now it has happened.

