Major collaboration between Columbus Regional and Piedmont begin - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Major collaboration between Columbus Regional and Piedmont begins

By Mya Johnson, Reporter
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A celebration ceremony for a major collaboration between two hospitals is happening today.

This comes after a merger between Columbus Regional Health and Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta.

The two have finally reached an agreement, which means the name of Columbus Regional Health will officially be changed to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

They are calling this approval a new partnership.

Piedmont will have access to Midtown Medical Center, Northside Medical Center, the John B. Amos Cancer Center, My-Urgent Care and multiple physician practices.

The Atlanta-based non-profit serves 2 million patients across Georgia with eight hospitals and 21 urgent care centers.

Columbus Regional Health's CEO, Scott Hill, says they have been searching for the right partner since last year and now it has happened.

To celebrate the merging of the two hospitals, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 Mar. 1. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

