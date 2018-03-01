FIRST TO ALERT: Rain chances increase this afternoon. Storms possible. Details here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Light showers are possible this morning under a mostly cloudy sky with warm conditions expected this afternoon along with some showers and storms. After lunch time we'll track a cold front into the Valley moving NW to SE bringing heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. We could see gusts at 30-35 mph. Thunderstorms should stay under severe limits but your evening commute could be a bit wet and windy. Temperatures will top out near 80.

Cooler and drier air move in tonight dropping temperatures into the 40s for Friday morning's bus stop forecast. Highs Friday and the weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. We start off next week with some rain and track below average temperatures into the area by Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s near 60 through next Friday.

