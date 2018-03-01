Lacoste replaces crocodile logo with endangered species

(RNN) - The famous green crocodile on Lacoste’s polo shirts is giving up its spot for a cause.

The Save Our Species campaign, by the French clothing company and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, will instead use the place to highlight 10 endangered species through a collection of limited-edition shirts.

Featured animals include the California Condor, the Sumatran Tiger and the Kakapo Parrot.

The number of polos produced for each animal will coincide with the species’ remaining population in the wild, Lacoste said.

The polo shirts retail for $185 and can be purchased here.

Lacoste was founded in 1933 by tennis player René Lacoste and André Gillier.

