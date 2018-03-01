Portion of Macon Road no longer blocked off after car flips over in accident

The Georgia Aquarium had some special canine guests on Monday, Feb. 26.More >>
A celebration ceremony for a major collaboration between two hospitals is happening today.More >>
A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Eufaula Wednesday.More >>
New details are underway for a Shaw High School student who was arrested following a threat on social media.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
For players at the Ohio Valley Conference, this championship is what they've been working towards all year. Fans are flocking to the Ford Center to show their support, but for one player, his families lives too far to travel... or so he thought.More >>
Court documents regarding the case against the Marshall County High School shooting suspect has been released.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
