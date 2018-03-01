Opelika increases police presence in schools following 2 separate incidents

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is increasing patrols following two separate incidents at Opelika Middle School.

The first incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 28 around 4:15 when an Opelika Middle School Student dropped an unloaded BB pistol out of his backpack. The unloaded BB pistol was recovered by the Opelika City Schools bus driver and tuned in to the OCS Transportation Director.

The Opelika Police Department is investigating this incident. At this time, no threats or planned action was identified.

The second incident happened on Thursday around 9 a.m. when Opelika Middle School administrators were notified by a parent of a series of threatening social media messages that were sent to her son last night. The messages were addressed to the students involved and not towards Opelika Middle School. The Opelika Police Department was immediately notified.

The students involved were identified and are currently being interviewed by the OPD regarding the situation. Based on the information received, disciplinary action will be taken.

No specific threats were made to Opelika Middle School.

The Opelika Police Department will have an increased officer presence at all Opelika City School campuses to ensure the safety and well-being of every student.

