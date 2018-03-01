Man robbed at gunpoint near Hilton Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Hilton Avenue and Carson Drive.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, a man was walking home when he was stopped by two unknown men and robbed at gunpoint, according to a report.

The victim’s wallet was stolen during the robbery.

If you have any information on this incident contact CPD at (706) 653-3100.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.