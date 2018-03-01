Outlaws Saloon in Columbus launches "Get a Ride" program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Outlaws Saloon is offering a new rideshare program for party-goers.

The new “Get a Ride” program is going to be offered starting Thursday, March 1st.

Outlaws said they want everyone who partied too hard to have a safe ride home.

If you have a big bar tab, Outlaws will give you a free gift card to get an Uber to take you home safely.

For any more details, just ask a bartender!

