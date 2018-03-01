Atlanta group, Mannish, performs 'Girlfriend' at the Apollo

(WTVM) - Atlanta's newest big talent is a mini-version of all of your favorite boy bands.

Mannish is a trio composed of three boys from Atlanta, GA, and their first televised performance is airing on the Fox show "Showtime at the Apollo."

Their Instagram page describes them as "leaders of the new, new school." We can all agree, right?

They will be performing their single "Girlfriend" tonight on WXTX Thursday, March 1st at 9p/8c.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.