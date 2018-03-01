LaGrange police K-9 passed away following cancer diagnosis

The Georgia Aquarium had some special canine guests on Monday, Feb. 26.More >>
The Georgia Aquarium had some special canine guests on Monday, Feb. 26.More >>
A celebration ceremony for a major collaboration between two hospitals is happening today.More >>
A celebration ceremony for a major collaboration between two hospitals is happening today.More >>
A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Eufaula Wednesday.More >>
A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Eufaula Wednesday.More >>
New details are underway for a Shaw High School student who was arrested following a threat on social media.More >>
New details are underway for a Shaw High School student who was arrested following a threat on social media.More >>
New details have emerged after a Shaw High School student was arrested for making a social media threat toward another student.More >>
New details have emerged after a Shaw High School student was arrested for making a social media threat toward another student.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
The New Roads Police Department recently hired a rookie officer who was once arrested on a charge of forcible rape, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
"I punched the kid in the face because he looked me in the eyes and told me that death was a joke," Crystal Williams-Phillips said of a recent school incident in New York.More >>
"I punched the kid in the face because he looked me in the eyes and told me that death was a joke," Crystal Williams-Phillips said of a recent school incident in New York.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>