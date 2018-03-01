LaGrange police K-9 passed away following cancer diagnosis

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Police K-9 who was diagnosed with cancer has passed away.

Rik was a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois that began his training as a K9 in October 2012.

It was recently announced that Rik had retired after the diagnosis.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of K9 Officer Rik.,” the City of LaGrange announced. “Rest In Peace.”

