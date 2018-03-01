FIRST TO ALERT: Rain Moving Out; Winds Staying Gusty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The band of rain that we have been tracking through the area should move out of the Valley by 6 or 7 PM ET. Lingering showers are still possible this evening, and winds will stay gusty as well! We have seen gusts more than 30 mph today in spots, with reports of 40 mph+ winds as the line of showers was moving through. Winds will generally be gusting between 10 & 20 mph later tonight and overnight.

The big story now is the arrival of the cooler and drier weather - that will lead us to a great Friday and fantastic weekend! Keep up with those forecast details on the TV side of things starting at 5 PM ET.

