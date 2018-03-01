SLIDESHOW: Service puppies in training visits the Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Aquarium had some special canine guests on Monday, Feb. 26.

The aquarium welcomed seven service puppies in training from Canine Companions for Independence.

The aquarium also welcomed the puppies’ handlers to walk through galleries, and become desensitized to crowds, lightning, and sounds in public areas.

Click here for more information about Canine Companions.

