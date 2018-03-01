MCSD discusses rezoning concerns of North Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County School District held a forum to discuss concerns about the new rezoning process involving the North Columbus area.

Thursday's forum focused on Double Churches Elementary School and North Columbus Elementary School.

The primary objective of this initiative is to uphold the District's commitment to making decisions that benefit student achievement, are fiscally responsible with an eye on return on investment, invest in stakeholders, and promote equity and access.

The plan is to ease the traffic in the north Columbus area and keep kids closer to their homes.

The District consulted the City's planning department, to review upcoming housing development projects that could result in further enrollment shifts, prior to providing the plan to the Board during Monday's work session.

If you have any questions, call 706-748-2223.

