Eufaula 5th grader arrested for making threats towards teacher, students

A Eufaula Elementary School student was arrested Thursday after making threatening comments to students and a teacher.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, the 13-year-old made threatening comments to a teacher and students that rose concern enough for officers to get involved.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division interviewed the student and found sufficient probable cause to take the student into custody. Students and faculty were never in any immediate danger.

The student was arrested or making a terrorist threat, which is a Class C felony. The student was processed through the Eufaula City Jail and transferred to the Southeast Alabama Youth Services Division Center to await a juvenile hearing.

The Eufaula Police Department is urging parents to speak to their children and explain that threats made out of anger or ignorance will have severe consequences.

