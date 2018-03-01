Disney on Ice underway at the Columbus Civic Center

Disney on Ice kicked off at the Columbus Civic Center Thursday night.

The celebration of magic and family fun brings characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Dory and friends, and more to life on ice.

Prior to the production each year, an event for skaters and a group from the community is held at the Columbus Ice Rink.

WTVM/WXTX news anchor Roslyn Giles got in on some of the action at the ice rink before the show started.

The production will run through Sunday. See schedule below:

Friday, March 2, 2018 – 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 3, 2018 – 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 4, 2018 – 2 p.m.

