Colgay Pride hosts rally to protest Georgia adoption bill

Members of Colgay Pride of Columbus met at the Columbus Government Center Thursday to protest a proposed bill in the Georgia Senate.

Senate House Bill 375 would allow a child placing agency to decline to place a child with a family if they don’t meet the agency’s “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Some say the bill is an anti-LGBT bill and allows discrimination against members of the LGBT community. Those opposing the bill say 14,000 youth in Georgia’s child welfare system will be impacted.

The bill passed the Georgia Senate with a 35 to 19 vote.

