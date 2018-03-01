Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual meeting

The Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Thursday which also served as a meeting.

The goal of the event was to give the entire membership an opportunity to be part of an event and to introduce the Chamber’s new CEO, Denis Beson. The keynote speaker was John Merrill, Alabama Secretary of State.

Re-aligning the by-laws and changing the name of the Chamber were among the topics discussed at the Thursday night meeting.

"We're also going to be discussing the possibility of changing our name from Phenix City- Russell County to the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce. We’re trying to be a little more friendly with our neighbors in Lee County and other neighboring counties to see if we can join and be a stronger chamber," mentions Beson.

Awards for ‘Individual Leader of the Year’ and ‘Young Lead of the Year’ were also given at the event.

