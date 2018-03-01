EXCLUSIVE: Columbus bar combating issue of driving drunk; offers rides and rewards

With a national issue of drinking while driving deaths continuing to grow, one bar in Columbus is doing their part to try and make a difference in the issue.

“You can go out and have a good time and get home and wake up to remember the good times about last night," says Outlaws Saloon General Manager, Jeremy Carter.

This is something Columbus police say you can’t do if you get behind the wheel drunk.

“Drinking and driving is illegal. Driving while impaired and using prescription medications is illegal," says Sgt. Carnes with the Columbus Police Department.

Columbus Bar Outlaws Saloon, located off Veterans Parkway, says they want to help put an end to the issue of drinking and driving through their “Get a Ride” initiative. Carter says it started with a simple card on their customer's dashboards.

“If you didn't drive your car home and it was in the parking lot last night we would give you this card and you could get in free the next time you visit," says Carter.

It's not only a reward but a reminder for customers to stop and think before they get behind the wheel.

“In 2017 we had 25 traffic fatalities and seven of those involved DUIs," says Carnes.

Outlaws is taking it one step further. Now when you leave the bar you’ll receive a yellow card with a list of cab company numbers and a free Uber ride courtesy of Outlaws.

“Our slogan is 'party hard, get home safe'," says Carter.

“We started the Uber program for those who may be impaired by the time the evening is over to get home safe and to kind of provide different ways to make sure people are safe. You can out and have a good time and set the example for the younger generations.”

Outlaws is also looking to work with local restaurants and/or businesses in the Whittlesey Boulevard area to come up with a safe ride shuttle system specifically geared towards getting those who live on post at Fort Benning, home safely.

