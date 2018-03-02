FIRST TO ALERT: A seasonable weekend to kickoff March. Cooler temps arrive next week.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is starting off on the cool side with temperatures in the 40s as cooler air moved in last night behind yesterday's rain. Look for highs today and this weekend in the 60s and overnight lows mainly in the 30s and low 40s. Sunny skies are the story through Sunday, too.

As we head into next week, look for an increase in clouds on Monday out ahead of the next storm system that will impact the area with rain and storms on Tuesday afternoon. That will be followed by even cooler air with highs in the 50s Wednesday through Friday and lows in the 30s.

There may even be the potential for a freeze Thursday or Friday morning in spots, so we'll watch it for you!

