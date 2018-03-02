FIRST TO ALERT: Rain is on the way. Find out when you can expect it here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is going to be a cloudy one as we watch our next big weather changer move closer. Things should stay mostly dry today but the coverage of rain increases tomorrow morning.

We'll see showers and a few thunderstorms move through from 4 AM - 4 PM ET. Mainly making for a wet morning commute on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs today and tomorrow. Cooler air arrives behind the rain and we drop highs into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s Thursday and Friday morning. This could mean a frost or freeze for some - especially north of Columbus.

Going into next weekend another rain maker moves in. Late showers are possible Saturday with a wet Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible, too. Temperatures return to a March average.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.