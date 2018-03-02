FIRST TO ALERT: Rain is on the way. Find out when you can expect - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Rain is on the way. Find out when you can expect it here!

By Elisabeth D'Amore, Morning Meteorologist
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is going to be a cloudy one as we watch our next big weather changer move closer. Things should stay mostly dry today but the coverage of rain increases tomorrow morning.

We'll see showers and a few thunderstorms move through from 4 AM - 4 PM ET. Mainly making for a wet morning commute on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs today and tomorrow. Cooler air arrives behind the rain and we drop highs into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s Thursday and Friday morning. This could mean a frost or freeze for some - especially north of Columbus.

Going into next weekend another rain maker moves in. Late showers are possible Saturday with a wet Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible, too. Temperatures return to a March average. 

