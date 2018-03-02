Man arrested for DUI, not providing seat belt to 4-year-old in v - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man arrested for DUI, not providing seat belt to 4-year-old in vehicle in Columbus

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a man on several charges including DUI and possession of marijuana.

On Thursday, March 1 around 12:45 a.m., police were patrolling the area of Veterans Parkway when they observed a Ford Expedition without a license plate.

According to a police report, Sedrick Smith, 34, was driving under the influence with an open container, not providing a safety seat or seatbelt to a 4-year-old who was riding with him, and he was found with marijuana.

Smith was charged with the following offenses:

  • DUI
  • Possession of marijuana
  • No safety seat or seatbelt for child 4 years old
  • No state tag or revalidated decal
  • Open container

He will appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, March 3 at 8 a.m.

