New 5.6 acre assisted living facility coming to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new 5.6- acre senior living development is coming to Columbus.

Oaks Senior Living announced the development of Oaks at Grove Park will be the newest assisted living and memory care community in Columbus.

The 5.6-acre site broke ground in January of 2018 and is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2019.

Oaks at Grove Park will be located at 1479 Grove Park Drive, just off Interstate 185 and Double Churches Road.

This location will offer service to residents of Columbus, and Muscogee County, as well as, many local neighboring communities including Fort Benning, Cataula, Ellersie, Phoenix City, Smiths Station and Ladonia.

The community will be home to nearly 100 seniors and will bring more than 60 jobs to the town of Columbus. The craftsman style property will feature 54 assisted living apartments and 32 memory care apartments.

In addition to personal care, this state of the art community will offer amenities onsite such as physical/occupational/speech therapy, dental and podiatry housekeeping, laundry service and transportation to shopping & banking.

The social, educational, recreational and spiritual programs will provide an opportunity for any resident to stay active and engaged in everyday life.

“I am excited about bringing our services into the Columbus Market, Oaks Senior Living, CEO Alex Salabarria said. “We operate communities that are not just fee for service models, but home environments that create lifestyles for the members that live there. Each day is an opportunity for growth, to enjoy what has always brought happiness, and an allowance of new life experiences. We are committed to changing the way people age.”

Oaks at Grove Park will cater to many different people; however, a typical resident is advanced in years and wishes to maintain as much independence as possible while living in a safe, clean, and comfortable environment with their peers.

