Columbus hit-and-run suspect charged with possessing cocaine, ecstasy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man was arrested on several drug-related charges following a hit-and-run on Victory Drive.

On Thursday, March 1 around 1:40 a.m., police were called to the Travel Inn located at 3600 Victory Drive regarding a hit-and-run incident.

That’s when police located 32-year-old Stevon Lee and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of ecstasy

Possession of cocaine

Drug-related objects

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Disorderly conduct

Driving under the influence

Improper backing

Accident duty to report

Police also say Lee was found with a digital scale.

