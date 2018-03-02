Columbus hit-and-run suspect charged with possessing cocaine, ec - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus hit-and-run suspect charged with possessing cocaine, ecstasy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man was arrested on several drug-related charges following a hit-and-run on Victory Drive.

On Thursday, March 1 around 1:40 a.m., police were called to the Travel Inn located at 3600 Victory Drive regarding a hit-and-run incident.

That’s when police located 32-year-old Stevon Lee and charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession of ecstasy
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Drug-related objects
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Driving under the influence
  • Improper backing
  • Accident duty to report

Police also say Lee was found with a digital scale.

