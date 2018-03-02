Columbus police respond to an early morning brawl at bookstore

The Columbus Police Department responded to reports of an early morning brawl at a bookstore in Uptown Columbus.

Police arrived to Judy Bugs Books on Broadway around 2:45 this morning and found the storefront window broken.

Police say they spoke with an employee who said the fight broke out between six people outside of the bookstore and led to the storefront window being completely shattered.

The window has been patched up until it can be replaced.

The store owner said this was an isolated incident.

There is no word on if any arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing story. This story will be updated when more details become available.

