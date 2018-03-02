Opelika police searching for robbery suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28 around 8:40 p.m. the police department received a call regarding a robbery at Miscelania Guate Mex store located at 1809 West End Court.

The complainant reported that the suspect entered the business, produced a firearm, and demanded money and ran from the business.

The suspect is described as a black man last seen wearing a black cap, a black bandana over the lower part of his face, a black shirt, and black jeans.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or may have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.