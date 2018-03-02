Junior League of Columbus to give away free prom dresses

A Columbus murder suspect has been taken into custody following a police chase Friday afternoon.More >>
A Columbus murder suspect has been taken into custody following a police chase Friday afternoon.More >>
The Auburn/Opelika Marriott at Grand National golf course is looking to fill more positions as the busy golfing season approaches.More >>
The Auburn/Opelika Marriott at Grand National golf course is looking to fill more positions as the busy golfing season approaches.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has released photos of several phones and car keys that have been recovered in the hopes of finding their owners.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has released photos of several phones and car keys that have been recovered in the hopes of finding their owners.More >>
Fort Benning is currently holding a prescribed burn.More >>
Fort Benning is currently holding a prescribed burn.More >>
A prescribed burn is taking place at Fort Benning Thursday, Feb. 22.More >>
A prescribed burn is taking place at Fort Benning Thursday, Feb. 22.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>