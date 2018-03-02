Junior League of Columbus to give away free prom dresses

The Junior League of Columbus is hosting Project Prom for the eighth consecutive year.

The annual event gives away free prom dresses to local junior and senior high school girls.

There will be new and gently used dresses, as well as accessories at no cost.

Since the event’s inception in 2011, the Junior League of Columbus has given away more than 700 dresses.

In addition to handing out dresses, Right from the Start, a division of the Pastoral Institute, will host a workshop for participants and their guests.

The workshop, called “Be Smart, Guard Your Heart,” provides healthy relationship skills for young adults.

Participants wishing to receive a dress will be required to go through a condensed version of the “Be Smart” program.

Project Prom will be held Saturday, Mar. 10 at the Historic Liberty Theatre from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are asked to bring a valid school ID.

